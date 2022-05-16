Carrick on Suir boil water notice still in place

Problems with the water supply continue in Carrick on Suir today.

It comes as mains repairs are ongoing in the town – however the disruption to the service over the weekend is not related to these.

The interruption to supply is because of low pressure from the Crotty’s Lake supply which has led to many households being left with little or no supply.

This has now been rectified but a boil water notice remains in place for those served by Crotty’s Lake.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier local Councillor Davy Dunne said it’s important that people comply with this.

“Because they supplemented with a borehole to get the pressure up they couldn’t stand over the supply 100% so they put in a cautionary boil water notice which is still in place.

“I’d ask people to be careful with the water – if you’re drinking it or brushing your teeth boil it first.”