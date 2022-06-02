Carrick MD needs to find €3.5 million for regeneration plan

Carrick-on-Suir councillors have been told money ‘must be found’ to carry out the area’s regeneration plan.

A recent meeting of the Municipal District heard that the overall scheme will cost almost €18 million and will be done over a number of years.

Some of the projects included in the plan are the refurbishment of Ormond Castle, a feasibility study to link the Suir Blueway and Waterford Greenway, and an upgrade of the N24 in the town.

However, the executive said this comes at a high cost due to the focus on using quality materials and factoring in possible setbacks.

Based on this figure the council would have to provide matched funding of over €3.5 million and this will mean taking out loans, and finding the money locally.