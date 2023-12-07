Car park owner looking for better maintenance of site by Council

The owner of a Thurles car park says his dispute with Tipperary County Council isn’t about money.

There have been fears that the 100 spaces attached to the former Munster Hotel would be closed to the public because a deal hadn’t been worked out.

The car park is mostly used for parents on the school run and people going to mass or funerals in the Cathedral but the cost of the rent is higher than the income from parking tickets.

Martin Healy says he is looking for is a proper lease that would involve better maintenance of the site.