Assisted living facility proposed for Tipp Town centre

Plans have been unveiled for a site in the heart of Tipperary Town.

Thorhammer Ltd is the company behind the proposals for 42 Bank Place which are currently at the pre-validation stage with Tipperary County Council.

If approved by the local authority the development would consist of an assisted living elderly care building with 45 self-contained units each of which would have a kitchen/dining/living space with a bedroom, bathroom, balcony and storage.

The building would also have a reception area and dayrooms.

A courtyard garden is also planned along with on-site carparking and bicycle parking.

The project would include the demolition of the existing unused supermarket attached to the rear of 42 Bank Place.

A decision is due from Tipperary County Council by February 24th.