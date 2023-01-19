Ambrose welcomes new amenities for youth in Clonmel

A number of inclusive amenities for children and teenagers in Clonmel are progressing.

Senior engineers in Tipperary County Council have confirmed that despite initially struggling to find contractors for work at Mulcahy Park they are now in the process of looking for quotes.

Meanwhile the skate park at the sports hub is due to see preparatory work get underway in April of this year.

Councillor Siobhán Ambrose welcomed the movement on both but stressed the need for equipment within the playgrounds to be inclusive.

“We have a wheelchair swing down there and just to remind members of the public that have child that might like to use that swing that the key is available at the swimming pool. One of the new equipment measures that will be introduced at Mulcahy Park will be a trampoline that will cater for children in a wheelchair and I do welcome that because we do want to ensure that public facilities particularly those that cater for children, that they give every child the opportunity.”

When asked if this would deter anti-social behaviour in areas such as the Kickham Plaza, she told Tipp FM that the blame for such activity does not only fall on young people or teenagers.

“You don’t even know you have some adults who will carry out anti-social behaviour so I kind of don’t follow suit with that train of thought, I mean you will always have one or two mindless people, who will decide, whatever age, to destruct whatever new thing for whatever reason. But with respect to the Plaza obviously we are awaiting sign off from the Gardaí and we will be putting CCTV at the Plaza and we will have a control centre up at the Sports Hub, but the Sports Hub will be fantastic.”