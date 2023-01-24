Alcohol ban in North Tipp Park

A complete alcohol ban will come into effect in Ballina Riverside Park following incidents of anti-social behaviour and damage.

At this month’s meeting of the Nenagh Municipal District, Councillor Phyll Bugler proposed the ban in the natural park in a bid to prevent further destruction from occurring at the park.

She says the repairs to the vandalism at the park’s toilet and shower facilities last year cost €20,000.

According to Cllr. Bugler, local youth and teenagers drinking at the park are responsible for the damage, and she is calling on parents from the area to be aware of their whereabouts.

“They have actually pulled the toilets off the walls, and the sinks off the walls. They have thrown rocks through the windows. Youngsters from Ballina and Killaloe are carrying out this kind of vandalism, and I really want it stopped. I really want to say to their parents, “Please know where your teenagers are at night,” because this cannot continue.

“I’ve had several meetings with the Gardaí and the County Council, and now we have agreed that we will put a full alcohol ban on the whole of Riverside Park.”

The council has also agreed to install CCTV cameras on the park’s facilities.

“We really have to tackle this anti-social behaviour. Some of the scenes are not nice that we see here during the summer and in fairness to the Gardaí in Killaloe have done their living best to try and control it. Yes, we’re a very popular destination, but we want it to be a destination that’s enjoyable for all. And, to that end, after much persuasion, the county council has agreed to put CCTV cameras on the shower block and the toilet units. Because of GDPR, that’s a very difficult process, but because the toilet block belongs to the county council, we are allowed to put CCTV cameras on our own property.”

