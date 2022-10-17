Tipperary company teams up with Science Foundation Ireland

A long established Tipperary company is teaming up with the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Software under a new research partnership agreement.

The move will see the technological advancement of Irish-made autonomous farm machinery enhanced by researchers at Lero and Abbey Machinery.

Abbey Machinery MD Clodagh Kavanagh says that as an export-orientated company with 60% of sales coming from overseas, the goal is to research and develop the next generation of smart, connected, and automated generation of tankers and feeders.

These machines will be designed to allow remote operation and monitoring by employing state-of-the-art technologies and techniques in the fields of telematics, sensor networks and communications, and data analytics to meet the needs of their customers in Ireland, Britain, France, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand and Iceland.