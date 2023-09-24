Tipperary charities and community organisations to receive ALDI funding

A number of Tipperary charities and community organisations are to receive donations under ALDI’s Community Grants Programme

Nationally over €80,000 is to be donated through the scheme.

Locally grants of €500 are going to Clonmel Community Parent Support Programme, Autism Assistance Dogs, Carrick on Suir Men’s Shed, Sue Ryder, St Vincent de Paul, Friends of Animals and C-Saw Tipperary Town.

ALDI’s Community Grants programme helps fund local charities and community organisations that contribute vital work and services in their local communities.

Each beneficiary is chosen by ALDI employees, enabling them to help the local good causes they are passionate about.

By the end of 2023, the programme will have donated over €615,000 to more than 1,000 local charity branches and community organisations across Ireland since its inception in 2016.