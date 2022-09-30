Tipperary branch of Irish Kidney Association receives funding boost from local cyclists

The Tipperary branch of Irish Kidney Association has received some welcome funding thanks to the efforts of seven local cyclists.

The members of Upperchurch Drombane Cycling Club travelled from Mizen Head to Malin Head in less than 24 hours to raise over 27,000 euro for the charity.

Months of preparation and intensive training went into the 600km challenge, which included 4000 meters of elevation.

The group were led by Templemore’s Francis Hogan who is himself a kidney patient.

Newly-elected National Honorary Treasurer of the Irish Kidney Association and Tipperary woman, Joan Gavan, from Soloheadbeg accepted the cheque from the cyclists in Thurles recently.