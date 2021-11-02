In-person Tipperary bereavement service back in action

Online and in-person services are being ramped up in Tipperary this month for parents seeking support after a bereavement.

In line with the further easing of Covid-19 restrictions, Anam Cara has announced that their face-to-face meetings will return with an event at the Horse & Jockey Hotel on the evening of Monday, November 15th.

A weekly webinar series also starts this Wednesday, with full details online at anamcara.ie

CEO of the organisation, Sharon Vard, says the service is available to anybody of any age who has suffered a bereavement:

“It’s been a very difficult 18 months and we’re delighted now that we have the face to face starting back on the 15th in the Horse and Jockey and we also have the online that runs on the first Wednesday of the month so parents have choice now and they can choose to do whatever they feel most comfortable with”.

That event at the Horse & Jockey Hotel starts at 7.15pm on Monday November 15th.

The weekly webinar series starts this Wednesday evening, and will see six 30 minute webinars being carried out by Briege Carroll.

Another online event is also being hosted by Anam Cara on November 18th, which is a Bereavement Information and Support Evening focusing on support after a sudden, unexpected death.

Further details can be found on anamcara.ie, by emailing [email protected], or by phoning 085 2888888.