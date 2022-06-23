Tipperary age friendly expo taking place today

The Tipperary age friendly expo is taking place today.

The event will showcase a range of services and supports available to older people living across the county for positive ageing.

It is happening on the TUS Campus in Nenagh on the Thurles Road from 12 noon to 3pm ,there are also bus services organised across the county but spaces on the bus must be pre-booked.

Margot Hayes is the Community and Social Inclusion Officer says the idea is to show people what the can participate in like mindfulness , dementia supports, technologies education, home supports, and many more services that are in place in Tipp.

For more details visit the county council website.