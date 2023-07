Tipperary ABP employees took home wins from the inaugural Fittest Factory event.

Over 200 Food Groups across Ireland and one Polish ABP team travelled to the University of Limerick, where 15 employees from ABP Cahir made up the first-place winning team.

Employees from their 12 locations participated in sporting challenges, obstacle courses, and soccer games, with ABP Cahir taking gold.

At the company-wide sports day, ABP Slaney followed in second, and ABP Nenagh finished third.