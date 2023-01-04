Tipp woman named as final leader of Operation Transformation

A Tipperary woman has been named as the final leader ahead of tonight’s Operation Transformation.

Marie Cleere, an SNA born with Achondroplasia, is 32 and lives with her mum in Cashel.

She says independence is extremely important to her and is afraid her health and weight is going in the wrong direction.

Marie is also hopeful to kick her smoking habit after watching 2022 Clonmel Leader Stefano Sweetman do it last year.

Marie says she want to show people if you put your mind to something, everything will fall into place.

The programme begins tonight on RTE One at 9.30pm.