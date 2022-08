A Tipperary Lotto winner is planning a family holiday after claiming their cheque for €1,005,000.

They were one of two winners in a special EuroMillions ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw earlier this month.

The winner – who is remaining anonymous – purchased their quick-pick ticket online or on the National Lottery app.

They said they’re thinking of maybe going to Dubai and doing a proper 5-star luxury style holiday.

The other winning ticket was purchased in Sligo.