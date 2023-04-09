Tipp and Wexford challenge game called off in its final minutes following reports of racial abuse

A challenge game between Tipperary and Wexford was called off in its final minutes yesterday following reports of racial abuse.

Yesterday, the two counties played in aid of Ryan O’Dwyer, a postman from Ballyrichard who suffered severe spinal injuries last year and is now paralysed from the chest down.

Tipperary GAA PRO Jonathan Cullen released a statement following the game condeming the incident, stating that they do not condone the behavior and that it has no place at their games or in society.

The fundraising match took place in the Swan GAA Club’s Páirc na nEalaí, where it is believed that Wexford’s Lee Chin was on the receiving end of racial abuse from a member of the crowd.

The perpetrator of the abuse is not connected to the Swan GAA Club or Tipperary GAA in any way.

Both Tipperary and Wexford GAA have stated that they are committed to having the incident fully investigated.

The full-time score for the senior hurling challenge in aid of Ryan O’Dwyer was Tipp 3-28 Wexford 1-14.