Tipp TD McGrath on new Oireachtas committee looking at Covid entertainment supports

A special all-party Oireachtas Committee has been formed to look at how the music and entertainment industry can be supported as we emerge from the pandemic.

The Music and Entertainment Cross-Party Committee will be chaired by Fianna Fáil’s Eugene Murphy, and includes Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath among its members.

The committee has been established with the support of the Music and Entertainment Association of Ireland, who say a key aim is to maintain the PUP at current rates until the sector is operating without COVID-19 restrictions and/or social distancing.