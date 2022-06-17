Tipp students travel to Berlin ahead of German National Games today

19 members of Ireland’s Special Olympics team, including two Tipp boys, are set to take part in the German National Games next week.

11 athletes in sports such as Badminton, Equestrian and Open Water Swimming along with support staff are flying out today ahead of tomorrow’s opening ceremony.

Students from Tipperary Declan Foley and Cian Johnson Clarke are pupils in Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel and make the trip to Berlin today.

It’ll be the first time the athletes will compete abroad since 2019 and the event is seen a key preparation for next summer’s World Games.

Director of Sport with Special Olympics Ireland Karen Coventry says it’s brilliant for the group to get back out there after a tough few years.