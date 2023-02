Kilcommon woman Molly O’ Connell made it to the last three of the competition which was held on TG4 yesterday and saw the premier county represented in the finale for a second year in a row.

The hairdresser was up against Wicklow musician Noel Boland and the overall winner Sean Fahy from Mayo.

Molly has seen an outpouring of support online following her performance and has thanked all of those who tuned in and got behind her both in Tipp and abroad in the last number of months.