Tipp Senator Supports Calls for Action on Ticket Touts

Urgent talks are needed this week between the Government, the IRFU and the FAI on the issue of ticket touting, according to Fine Gael Senator Garret Ahearn.

He says he’s been contacted by multiple unhappy Irish football fans, who missed out on tickets for next month’s World Cup Qualifier against Portugal at the Aviva Stadium.

The game sold out in under two hours yesterday, but tickets soon re-appeared on resale websites for well above face value.

That’s despite new legislation, in which venues are required to seek designation to ensure tickets can’t be resold in such fashion.

Senator Ahearn says the Aviva Stadium must engage with the legislation: “Thomand Park has designated their stadium as an area where tickets can’t be sold to fans at inflated prices but for some reason the Aviva stadium hasn’t done that yet and today is a perfect example of how fans are getting fleeced on the back of that not being done. The FAI and IRFU have to engage with the legislation to ensure all events are covered”.