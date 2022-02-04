Tipp researcher undertakes femicide report looking back on last 26 years

A Tipperary researcher has found that fewer than half of the men convicted of killing women in Ireland in the past 26 years were given life sentences.

The ‘Femicide in Ireland’ report gathered statistics from the 244 women murdered in Ireland since 1996.

Six of these happened in Tipperary, while the highest number was in Dublin at 77. All of the women were killed by men.

32 of the convicted killers are now back on the streets, having served their time.

Katie from Clonmel who put the report together told Tipp FM the information was disturbing.

“Women’s Aid Ireland have posted all of the women’s names and their ages, but there was no publicly available database, so I had to collect that myself and then literally Google every single case and read it in depth myself, but a lot of articles and Women’s Aid articles and that.”

She added that she believes the system is failing women and that sentences are too lenient.

The report highlights instances where a Judge recommended a 24 hour on call social worker for a family, but funding wasn’t available and the man killed his wife, their three and five year old children and then himself.

One of the killers was on temporary release for a murder when he committed another murder.

To donate to Women’s Aid visit the website and the full report is available to read here.