Tipp FM has been nominated for two IMRO radio awards

Tipp Today has been shortlisted the Local/Regional Current Affairs category.

The programme which airs from 9 to 12 each weekday is presented by Fran Curry. It’s consistently the most listened to radio show in Tipperary.

Meanwhile Stephen Keogh is among those in the running in the Specialist Music Broadcaster category for his American Country show on Saturday evening from 6 to 8.

A total of 703 entries were received in 2021 with the Awards to be handed out virtually at an event to be held on Friday October 1st.