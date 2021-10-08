Tipp farmers to highlight bleak agri outlook at IFA regional rallies

Farmers from across Tipperary will be involved in a series of regional rallies today to highlight the damage of current Government policy on agriculture.

IFA President and Toomevara farmer Tim Cullinan will be present at all four rallies today, starting with Cavan this morning, Roscommon at 12.30pm, Portlaoise at 5.30pm, and finally in Cork City at 8.30pm.

North Tipp IFA Chair, Imelda Walsh, says the organisation is disappointed in the Government’s performance on farming issues.

She believes the Green Party is holding too much sway in the coalition, particularly on climate issues:

“There seems to be a thought that it’s actually the simplest thing to wipe out agriculture.

“We have a Green Party in Government, and it appears to me as if they are the kingpins in Government even though they’ve the smallest amount of seats. And that they’re holding the balance of power.

“We now have our two main parties in Government together with the Green Party, and the green agenda which is quite happy to decimate rural Ireland.”

The North Tipperary IFA Branch is running a bus to the Cork City rally, leaving Nenagh Train Station at 5.30pm and travelling via The Ragg and Thurles.

Anybody interested is asked to contact the Nenagh IFA office for more details at 067 32213.