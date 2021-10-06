Tipp Cider Producer Calls for Parity in Craft Drinks Industry

A cider producer in Tipperary is calling for parity in the craft drinks industry with the introduction of a 50% reduction on duty for cider makers, like that afforded to craft breweries.

Con Traas of The Apple Farm in Cahir is joining a call from Drinks Ireland Cider to include this measure in the budget.

Cider producers believe that a reduction in excise would also have knock on effects for other areas such as retail, hospitality and tourism.

Con told Tipp FM what they are asking for.

“Many years ago already, there was legislation brought in that meant that the small scale breweries, below a certain manufacturing limit were able to get a 50% rebate on the duty they paid on the beer that they made and that was to help them compete with the larger breweries, who would have greater efficiency of scale and that kind of thing.

“From this year onwards, it is possible to bring in a duty rebate for cider makers as well as for those who make beer.”