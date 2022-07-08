Tipp business owners invited to apply for Tipperary Business Awards 2022

The Tipperary Business Awards are returning for businesses across the Premier to enter.

Tipp based businesses will win prestigious awards across 11 categories this October at a black-tie event at Hotel Minella in Clonmel.

Michelle Aylward, CEO, County Tipp Chamber of Commerce, told Tipp Today that she encourages all business owners in the county to apply, stating that there is a category for every business and that the application process has never been easier.

She says that the rewards of winning could help boost business for applicants.

“As Irish people, we don’t like to boast ourselves up, especially business people. But it’s important for business people, if you want to really put your name out there, especially after the last number of years, then go on and apply for the awards.

“Don’t be afraid or think anyone is going to judge you because I can guarantee you, the reward that you will feel at the end of it is just phenomenal.”

Those interested can enter for free through the Tipp Chamber of Commerce website before the closing date on July 10th.