Thurles looks set to offer ‘Home Ec’ teacher training from 2023

Thurles is set to deliver a Home Economics teacher training course from September of 2023.

Minister Niall Collins visited the Mary Immaculate College campus and met with Tipperary ETB about bringing the course to Tipperary.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill told Tipp FM the meeting was positive and that this is a good outcome for the prospective students and area at large.

“He had a meeting with representatives of the ETB and management of the St Patrick’s College campus.

“At that meeting, the ambitious plans for the college were outlined to the minister.

“With the cooperation of the ETB and the college, there’s advanced plans to have a Home Economics course start in Thurles in September 2023.

“This will add to the already booming reputation Thurles has as an academic centre and will be a huge attraction to attract more students to Thurles.”