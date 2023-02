A Thurles artist has been declared this year’s winner of the Credit Union 2022 Art Competition.

James Wellwood, a Limerick School of Art and Design student, was successful in the 18s category.

The Irish League of Credit Unions had decided on a theme of “It’s A Wonderful World” this year with participants presenting their own interpretation of that.

For his part James entered an image of a lighthouse and sea scape and was chosen out of the over 30,000 entries.