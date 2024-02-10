Thirty-six new homes set to be built in Templemore

Plans for the biggest new housing estate for 20 years in Templemore has been given the go ahead.

Tipperary County Council has granted planning permission for 36 new homes at New Row in the town.

Templemore Local Construction Consultants McHugh Glynn have been informed of the decision on behalf of their client Martin Bourke.

They applied to build 22 two story semi-detached houses, four semi-detached bungalows and 10 duplex apartments.

The plans also include access road, footpaths, public lighting and all associated public open spaces and services.