Testing programme in place after Covid-19 outbreaks at two Nenagh schools

A Covid-19 testing programme is being introduced at two Nenagh schools after outbreaks of the virus.

Tipp FM understands that Sixth Year students at Nenagh CBS are self isolating after multiple cases were detected among students this week.

Fifth year students have also been advised to remain at home, but other students and staff not deemed close contacts are still attending the school.

St Mary’s Secondary School has also confirmed that it’s working with the HSE while a public health risk assessment is being carried out relating to Covid-19 cases.

The school also remains open to students and staff not deemed close contacts of positive cases.