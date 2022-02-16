Works underway to bring high speed broadband to Roscrea

Initial works have begun in the Roscrea area to connect 1,000 premises to high-speed broadband.

National Broadband Ireland, which is behind the Government’s National Broadband Plan, says that 1,000 premises in Roscrea have been surveyed to date with network designs completed.

Crews have started initial works which pave the way for the next stage of deploying fibre on poles and ducts.

Estimated connection dates can be accessed by registering at nbi.ie

Signing up to the NBI email notifications at https://nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.