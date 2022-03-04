Refusal of permission for mast in Ardfinnan appealed

An appeal has been lodged against Tipperary County Councils decision to refuse permission for a communications mast.

An application for the structure at Monroe West in Ardfinnan was lodged last December.

Vantage Towers Ltd said the 30 metre mast was needed to improve telecommunications and broadband coverage in the Ardfinnan area and address existing blackspots.

Permission was refused by the local authority with officials citing the sites proximity to local housing estates such as Lady’s Abbey, Ashfield Manor and Castle View as an issue.

They said the development would form a visually prominent feature which would negatively impact on the visual amenities and character.

The planning authority also wasn’t satisfied that no other location had been identified which would provide adequate telecommunication.

Vantage Towers Ltd have now taken their case to An Bord Pleanala who are due to rule on the matter by the end of June.