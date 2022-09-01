Plans for upgrade of Kilsheelan telecommunications mast stalled

An appeal against the refusal of permission for the upgrade of a telecommunications mast near the South Tipp village of Kilsheelan has been withdrawn.

Cignal Infrastructure Ltd had sought permission from Waterford County Council to replace the existing 24 metre monopole with a lattice mobile and broadband tower at Gurteen Upper.

This was refused by the local authority as the 33 metre high mast was deemed to have the potential to seriously injure the visually amenity of the area.

Cignal had taken this to An Bord Pleanala but withdrew their appeal in recent days.