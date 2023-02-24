Mullinahone latest area to benefit from fibre rollout

High-speed broadband connectivity is set to expand across Tipperary.

National Broadband Ireland has announced that fibre broadband will be rolled out to the Mullinahone deployment area.

Work has commenced under the government’s national broadband plan to deliver high-speed broadband to over 1,600 premises in the area.

Tipperary will see an investment of funding in the amount of €118 million for new high speed fibre network for approximately 30,000 premises in the intervention area.

The aim is to enable e-learning, remote working, monitoring of livestock and equipment, and e-health initiatives.