Eir reach almost full mobile coverage in the Premier County

Eir has expanded its network across new sites in Tipperary.

The ongoing programme has seen mobile coverage surpassing 99% of the geography of the county.

Mobile data usage across has also increased in the Premier County going up by 35% in the last year.

The new Eir network sites in Tipperary include: Clonmel Rugby Club, Limerick Junction, Golden and Cashel Shopping Centre.

1 Carrick on-Suir

2 Mullinahone

3 Killenaule

4 Clonmel

5 Clonmel Rugby Club

6 Littleton

7 Lisheen

8 Horse & Jockey

9 Ballycarron

10 Thurles

11 Rosegreen

12 Killough

13 Lisnaganogue

14 Loughmore

15 Cashel Shopping Centre

16 Cahir

17 Golden

18 Kilcoran

19 Rathcabbin

20 Ballydavid

21 Gortussa

22 Crogue Motors

23 Nenagh Bypass

24 Ardcroney

25 Cappawhite

26 Eire Óg GAA Nenagh

27 Killoscully

28 Carrickbeg

29 Limerick Junction