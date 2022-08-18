Eir reach almost full mobile coverage in the Premier County

Eir has expanded its network across new sites in Tipperary.
The ongoing programme has seen mobile coverage surpassing 99% of the geography of the county.
Mobile data usage across has also increased in the Premier County going up by 35% in the last year.
The new Eir network sites in Tipperary include: Clonmel Rugby Club, Limerick Junction, Golden and Cashel Shopping Centre.
1 Carrick on-Suir
2 Mullinahone
3 Killenaule
4 Clonmel
5 Clonmel Rugby Club
6 Littleton
7 Lisheen
8 Horse & Jockey
9 Ballycarron
10 Thurles
11 Rosegreen
12 Killough
13 Lisnaganogue
14 Loughmore
15 Cashel Shopping Centre
16 Cahir
17 Golden
18 Kilcoran
19 Rathcabbin
20 Ballydavid
21 Gortussa
22 Crogue Motors
23 Nenagh Bypass
24 Ardcroney
25 Cappawhite
26 Eire Óg GAA Nenagh
27 Killoscully
28 Carrickbeg
29 Limerick Junction