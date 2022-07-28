Over 550 .ie names registered in Tipp this year

A new report shows a marked increase in the number of new .ie domain names registered in Tipperary since the start of the pandemic.

Businesses, organisations, clubs, and individuals in the Premier County registered 557 new .ie domains in the first half of 2022.

According to figures from Ireland’s country domain manager .IE this represents a 34.9% growth in new .ie domain registrations in Tipperary compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

Chief Executive David Curtin says SMEs in Tipperary are using their .ie online identity and their websites as a core part of their business post-pandemic.

4,982 new .ie domains registered in Munster between January and June of this year.