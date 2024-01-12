TD Calls for More Funding Amid Arrival of More Refugees to Roscrea

A local TD is calling for extra funding to be given to community groups in Roscrea to help support families of asylum seekers that will be

moving into Racket Hall from today.

The 40 bedrooms at the well-known local hotel will house 160 international protection applicants.

The owners, Swiftcastle Roscrea Ltd have signed up with the Department of Integration for 12 months.

Fianna Fail TD Jackie Cahill says he spoke to Minister Roderic O’Gormon and he’s demanding extra Community Recognition Funding for the area.

He told Tipp FM News: “I also made the point very strong with Minister Roderic O’Gorman that the next round of funding has to recognise the role pivotal Roscrea is playing in the number of asylum seekers, Ukranians and now International protection families are having in the town and that has to be recognised in the next round of funding.”