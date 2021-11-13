All systems go for Carrick Christmas Tractors

The Carrick on Suir Christmas Tractors will be back again this year.

Having been forced to literally take the show on the road last year due to the Covid pandemic this year’s event will be a mix of the old and the new.

Up to 40 brightly lit tractors will cover a route taking in Tipperary, Waterford and Kilkenny as well as their usual gathering in Carrick on Suir.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, December 18th and organiser Stuart Downie says it will as spectacular as ever.

“We’re going to take in the same route again to give people an opportunity to see us but at a safe distance and not be stuck in crowds.

“As well as that then we’re going to go back to our normal ‘Winter Wonderland’ in the Town Hall car park where there’ll be amusements, food and Santa and all that.

“Tractors wise there’ll probably be in or around 30 and 40 – we have to limit it because there’s only so much space in the Town Hall car park.”