Storm Kathleen knocks out power and water for thousand of homes and business across Tipperary

Storm Kathleen’s effect are already being felt with power knocked out for thousands of homes and businesses across Tipperary already this morning.

Most have been in the south of the county and supply has already been restored to over 2,000 customers in the Clonmel and Fethard areas.

But more than 1,000 premises have no electricity in the Clonmel, Fethard, Tipp Town and Golden areas and in the north of the county around Birdhill and Nenagh.

The yellow wind warning in effect locally has been upgraded to last until 8pm and there’s a number of orange level alerts for neighbouring counties Waterford, Cork and Galway with Kerry and Mayo also included.

There are multiple reports of branches and trees down in places so be careful on the roads

Meanwhile, Uisce Éireann is working to restore normal water supply to approximately 1,500 customers in County Tipperary who have been impacted by power outages at water booster stations as a result of Storm Kathleen earlier today.

Due to an unplanned ESB outage on the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply network as a result of the storm, the water booster station at Kilfeacle has been impacted. As a result of this disruption, customers in Kilfeacle, Donaskeigh and surrounding areas will experience water outages this afternoon. The estimated time for the restoration of power supply is 9pm tonight.

Similarly, an unplanned power outage on the Fethard Regional Public Water Supply network as a result of the storm has impacted the water booster station at Ballinard. The disruption has led to water outages this afternoon for customers in Moyglass, Arbourhill and surrounding areas. The estimated time for the restoration of power in this location is 5pm this evening.

Dedicated water services crews have been mobilised to work to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. Every effort is being made to minimise the impact on homes and businesses. We are also liaising closely with the ESB to prioritise the restoration of power supply at these booster stations.

Uisce Éireann’s Regional Water Operations Lead, Colin Cunningham, commented: “We thank impacted customers for their patience as we work to restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. We are appealing to customers to help conserve water by not running taps needlessly, taking showers instead of baths and to postpone using dishwashers and washing machines where possible. Further information on water conservation is available on our website at www.water/conserve.”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.