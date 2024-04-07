Although Storm Kathleen has passed, twenty-one homes across the county are still without power.

Powerlines are still down across Tipperary in areas including Tipp Town and Holycross.

An estimated two-thousand homes nationally have no electricity this morning.

Fifteen-hundred homes and businesses were also left without water over the weekend across the Premier after the power cuts affected water booster stations.

Work is still underway to lift boil water notices with them still in place in Roscrea.