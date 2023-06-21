Staff of Iceland in Clonmel ‘temporarily laid off’

The Iceland store in Clonmel is one of the units nationwide that is closed today.

Staff members have told Tipp FM news that they received an email last night around 9 pm stating they are been temporarily laid off as off midnight.

The email went on to say they intend to engage with the court appointed examiner to attempt to reopen the store which will also involve discussions with the landlord of the premise.

Workers at the Coolock branch in Dublin are staging a sit-in today in protest.

Labour TD Aodhan O’Riordan say the staff should be treated better:

“The treatment of these workers by Iceland is absolutely unbelievable and outrageous and these workers deserve a huge amount of greater treatment and respect from their employer than they are receiving currently.”