South Tipperary Women’s mini-marathon set to take place in Cahir

Cahir will be a hive of activity tomorrow as the South Tipperary Women’s Mini Marathon takes place.

The event is fully subscribed with 550 participants set to take to the start line.

The race will cover 8 kilometres and while there is some rain forecast for Sunday organiser Andy Moloney says it should still be a fun event.

“Look we’d like to accommodate more but unfortunately we can’t. Whether we go ahead next year or not is another days work – maybe Tipperary Sports Partnership might take it one again.

“But either way its going to be a fabulous event – I know there’s a drop of rai forecast but they won’t rust. As I always say to the lads its only rain.”

The runners will take to the start line at 11am tomorrow.

Andy Moloney says Cahir should reap the benefits of the event.