Ennis in County Clare has claimed the top prize at the National Tidy Towns Awards.

It also won the Tidiest Large Urban Centre award, and beat competition from Geashill in Co Offaly, Abbeyleix in Laois, and Cobh in Co. Cork for the overall prize.

The South Tipp village of Kilsheelan took the South East Regional honours.

847 entries were submitted to the competition from Tidy Towns volunteer groups across the country.