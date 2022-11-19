South Tipp Dance group make history at Scór Finals

A Tipperary figure dancing group has claimed the Scór All Ireland title for a third year in a row.

Last weekend the premier county had three clubs across four categories in the finals in Castlebar.

2021 champion, Noel Joyce from the JK Brackens club, competed in the Aithriseoireacht ( ah-ri-shore-eockt), while Newport had two entries in the Bailéad Ghrúpa & Nuachleas competitions.

The sole victory for the county came in the form of a hattrick for Newcastle in the Rince Foirne, seeing them make history for Tipperary.