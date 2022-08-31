Social swim meet-up takes place in Dromineer this evening

A social swim meet-up will take place this evening in Dromineer.

Following the success of her first meet-up in Lough Derg, Tipperary content creator Clóda Scalon has organised another swim event to mark the end of Summer.

A group will gather at Dromineer for 6.30pm and head out to the lake for 6.45pm.

Clóda plans to keep these casual meet-ups going in the Premier to encourage the meeting of like-minded people and to take advantage of the county’s outdoor amenities.

Those attending who own water equipment are encouraged to bring it, and all are reminded to follow water safety guidelines.

If you are bringing children, please ensure they are supervised and extra care is taken when they are in the water.