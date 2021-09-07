Social Enterprise Groups Encouraged to Apply for Funding

Eligible groups across Tipperary are being invited to apply for funding under the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme.

A total of one million Euro has been allocated nationally by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys.

The Premier County’s share of the Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme is 37,000 Euro.

It will provide small grants to social enterprises towards the cost of capital projects such as refurbishments, repairs or the purchase of new equipment.

The Department of Rural and Community Development is now inviting social enterprises across the county to apply for funding under the scheme.

The scheme will be delivered by the Tipperary Local Community Development Committee which comprises of representatives who are members of the Local Authority, other state agencies, community & voluntary sector and social partners.

A national closing date hasn’t been set with each LCDC setting its own to best suit its area. However the Department will require that all closing dates are no later than 15 October 2021.