Local election candidate urges Roscrea protesters not to direct anger at asylum seekers

Protesters in Roscrea should not direct their anger at asylum seekers, according to a candidate in this year’s local elections.

Protesters are continuing their blockade of the Racket Hall Hotel over its use as as an IPAS accommodation centre, despite the fact that 17 women and children have already moved in.

A demonstration has been planned on Castle Street in the North Tipperary town, with locals gathering to march out the Old Dublin Road to the hotel this afternoon.

Alan Moynihan is the Social Democrats candidate in Cahir for the elections which are expected in June.

He says locals should be venting their frustration at the government and not at Racket Hall residents:

“We understand people’s frustrations, but we’re asking them to really think about where

they direct that frustration and who they want to take these frustrations out on.

“And I think there’s legitimate questions to be asked of the government, and I think

we would achieve far more by challenging them and holding them accountable than protesting the arrival of people seeking protection from extreme situations.”

Mr Moynihan believes that the support Ireland is offering asylum seekers is a positive thing: “Helping those fleeing the war in Ukraine, and international protection applicants, is a good thing and we should be immensely proud of the assistance our communities provide.

“If we were ever in a similar situation, we would hope that other countries would do the

same for us and provide protection in a dignified and respectful manner.”

Meanwhile, the government says there are no immediate plans to move additional families into Racket Hall.

17 women and children arrived on Monday afternoon but the Department of Integration says it doesn’t need more beds at the moment – they’ll be reviewing the situation again next week.

Minister Roderic O’Gormon’s office has also confirmed once again to Tipperary TD Michael Lowry that there are no plans to house anyone other than families in the hotel.