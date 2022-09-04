Small fire reported at UHL

There was a small fire at University Hospital Limerick this morning.

Limerick Fire Service attended UHL – which serves North Tipp, Clare and Limerick – following a fire in a bathroom of an inpatient ward.

Patients were safely evacuated from six single rooms on the ward that were affected by smoke after staff were informed of the fire in the bathroom at around 6.40 am this morning.

While the affected rooms are assessed and cleaned, patients have been relocated to alternative wards.

In a statement from UL Hospitals Group Statement, it was confirmed that no patients, staff or members of the public were harmed in the fire.