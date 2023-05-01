Significant increase in number of dog licences purchased in Tipp-Cahir-Cashel district this year

There’s been a significant increase in the number of dog licences purchased in the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District so far this year.

This month’s meeting of the District heard that 583 licences have been issued in the first three months of 2023.

This is an almost 20% increase on the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile in the Clonmel Borough District 231 dog licences have been purchased so far.

The Environment Section of the County Council has dealt with one complaint in relation to the control of three horses in the Tipp-Cahir-Cashel District while three animals have been picked up to date.

Two complaints in relation to the control of three horses were received in the Clonmel District while one animal has been seized.