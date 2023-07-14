Service to ‘Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly’ in Clonmel today

There will be a free service to ‘Dispose of Unused Medicines Properly’ in Clonmel this summer.

This comes following a previously successful ‘DUMP’ campaign by the HSE/South East Community Healthcare, where people had the opportunity to safely and properly discard out-of-date or unused medication.

The campaign aims to prevent anyone from disposing of medicines in the trash bin, where the risk of children or pets accessing them can occur.

It also wants to limit the flushing of medicines down the sink or toilet, which can result in medicine residues entering the environment.

The South Tipperary Vaccination Centre at St. Luke’s Hospital in Clonmel will open the service to the public on July 14th and 28th, and again on August 11th and 25th.