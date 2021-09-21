Save St Brigid’s group will travel to the Dáil with petition

The fight to retain services at St Brigid’s Hospital in Carrick-on-Suir will be taken to Dublin this week.

Members of the Save St Brigid’s group have been travelling throughout the county gathering signatures for a petition, which will be handed into the Dáil tomorrow.

The group was in Clonmel yesterday and speaking to Tipp FM, former TD and group activist Seamus Healy, said he was confident that the petition would force the Government to respond to the growing anger surrounding the closure.

“There’s absolutely no reason for the closure of St Brigid’s Hospital, and it would appear to me that the possible reason is that the Government has a privatisation agenda – that’s the reason for the closure.

“We’re taking 10,000 signatures to Dublin on Wednesday and I believe that the Government and the Minister has to respond to that level of support.”