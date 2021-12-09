Roscrea to benefit from €100k in funding

Roscrea has been selected as one of 26 places for the Town Centre First plans.

Each local authority will get €100,000 as part of an overall €2.6 million in funding.

This is the part of the Government plan to revive rural Ireland through their five-year strategy.

This is the first phase of the programme and other towns will get this opportunity as the project progresses.

Roscrea-based councillor, Michael Smith, says it’s exciting and welcome news:

“The Town Centre First plan looks at tackling dereliction in our town, and it looks to try and revitalise certain areas.

“So the funding which is now in place will provide for a masterplan and obviously the local authority, the elected representatives and business people will be looking at different areas of the town where this money can be spent.

“But certainly it’s welcome news to wake up to in the morning.”

Launching the plan, Minister Heather Humphreys said:

“This is about delivering on the objectives of ‘Our Rural Future’ and ensuring our towns have the right plan in place to tackle the issues of dereliction, vacant properties, and above all, to become better places to live, work and run a business.

“The development of these 26 Plans will feed into the Government’s overall Town Centre First Policy, which will be launched in the coming weeks.”